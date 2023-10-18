SPC cuts more high-grade nickel, copper at West Graham

SPC Nickel (TSXV:SPC) released more high-grade assays from core drilled immediately beneath the surface exposure of the West Graham zone. The zone is part of SPC’s 100%-owned Lockerby East nickel-copper project in the historic Sudbury, Ont., mining camp.

The best result was WG-23-063 that tested 1.01% nickel and 0.53% copper over 17 metres beginning at 12 metres below surface. That assay came as part of a wider zone grading 0.71% nickel and 0.38% copper over 59 metres.

Also noteworthy, was hole WG-23-068 that returned 077% nickel and 0.48% copper over 5 metres within a 39-metre zone grading 0.42% nickel and 0.33% copper.

Assays for 17 more drill holes are pending.

There results to demonstrate continuity in both the grade and thickness of the West Graham mineralized zone, said SPC CEO and president Grante Mourre. “Results from West Graham continue to exceed our expectations, returning grades equal to or better than the historical West Graham mineral resource demonstrates the project's excellent potential. The company remains on track and we're looking forward to announcing additional drilling results and a … mineral resource by the end of 2023," he added.

SPC’s Lockerby East properties include three historic resources that are not treated as current resources.

The West Graham deposit has 8.6 million indicated tonnes grading 0.45% nickel and 0.31% copper and 2 million inferred tonnes at 0.38% nickel and 0.31% copper (2009).

Crean Hill 3 property is under option from Vale Canada. It represents the western extension of the West Graham deposit and contains 16.8 million unclassified tonnes grading 0.42% nickel and 0.30% copper (1989).

The Lockerby East deposit contains 180,000 indicated tonnes at 2.32% nickel and 0.78% copper plus 40,000 inferred tonnes at 2.90% nickel and 0.80% copper (2009).

See the Lockerby East presentation posted on SPC’s website.