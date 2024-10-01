SPC Nickel cuts 14.7 metres at 0.93% nickel and 0.19% copper near Sudbury

SPC Nickel (TSXV: SPC) released more drill results from the ongoing 2024 drill program at its West Graham nickel-copper project near Sudbury, Ont. To date. Assays for 19 of the 33 holes have been received and reported.

Highlights from the last seven holes include:

Hole WG-24-010: 14.7 metres grading 0.83% nickel land 0.19% copper within a wider interval of 44 metres that returned 0.53% nickel and 0.18% copper.

Hole WG-24-102: 3.0 metres grading 1.59% nickel and 0.15% copper within a wider interval of 30 metres at 1.59% nickel and 0.15% copper.

SPC president and CEO Grant Mourre commented, “Our original thesis has remained unchanged in so far as we believe we have a high-quality, near-surface resource, close to infrastructure in the heart of the world's leading nickel district, representing a significant economic opportunity. These latest results continue to reinforce our confidence in the geologic and economic potential of the West Graham project, and we will continue to advance this strategic asset.”

The West Graham resource estimate was published in January 2024. It showed an in-pit indicated resource of 19.3 million tonnes at 0.42% nickel and 0.28% copper, plus an inferred resource of 3.3 million tonnes at 0.37% nickel and 0.28% copper. A cut-off grade of 03% nickel equivalent was used.

Additional information about West Graham is posted on www.SPCNickel.com.