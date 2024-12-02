SPC Nickel drills 0.81% nickel, 0.77% copper over 12 metres at West Graham

SPC Nickel (TSXV: SPC) received the final assays from its 2,596-metre summer drill campaign at the West Graham nickel-copper project. The property lies in the southwest corner of the Sudbury Basin, 20 km west of Sudbury, Ont.

Thirty of the 36 holes drilled returned 15% higher grades than those stated in the January 2024 inaugural resource estimate. The company said it will advance the project by updating the resource estimate and development plan.

Highlights include the following:

Hole WG-24-116 intersected 0.81% nickel and 0.77% copper over 12 metres beginning at 10.5 metres below surface. This is part of a wider interval that averaged 0.58% nickel and 0.45% copper over 34.5 metres beginning at 1.5 metre.

Hole WG-24-112 intersected 0.93% nickel and 0.37% copper over 7.5 metres beginning at 84 metres below surface.

Hoile WG-24-113 intersected 0.87% nickel and 0.32% copper over 7.5 metres beginning at 3 metres.

SPC Nickel CEO and president Grant Mourre, said that a year that began with a resource estimate and ended with even higher in-pit grades is a successful year. “Beyond this, the exploration upside at depth, via the LKE project, further enhances the project's long-term potential. These results not only validate our 2024 efforts but also lay a strong foundation for the next phase of West Graham's development," he added.

The January resource estimate for West Graham, using a 0.3% nickel equivalent cut-off, included 19.3 million indicated tonnes at 0.42% nickel and 0.28% copper (0.57% nickel equivalent) and 3.3 million inferred tonnes at 0.37% nickel and 0.28% copper (0.53% nickel equivalent.

Using a cut-off of 0.9% nickel equivalent, the March 2024 resources for LKE include 670,000 indicated tonnes grading 1.17% nickel and 0.54% copper (1.59% nickel equivalent) and 120,000 inferred tonnes at 0.99% nickel and 0.42% copper (1.39% nickel equivalent).

The West Graham and LKE deposits are part of the Lockerby East property. The resource estimates for both deposits are NI-43-101 compliant.

