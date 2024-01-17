SPC Nickel releases estimate of 224.8M lb. nickel in indicated resource for West Graham

SPC Nickel (TSXV: SPC) released its first resource estimate for the West Graham nickel-copper project in the southwest corner of the Sudbury Basin in Ontario. The estimate includes an indicated resource of 224.8 million lb. of contained nickel and 155.0 million lb. of contained copper. The inferred resource contains 86.2 million lb. of nickel and 57.5 million lb. of copper.

The in-pit resource was calculated at a 0.3% nickel equivalent cutoff to a vertical depth of 435 metres. It contains 19.3 million indicated tonnes grading 0.42% nickel and 0.28% copper. The inferred portion is 3.3 million tonnes at 0.37% nickel and 0.28% copper. There is a higher-grade portion (over 0.9% nickel equivalent) that may expand the resource base with more infill drilling.

The out-of-pit resource was calculated at a 0.7% nickel cutoff. This material includes 3.2 million indicated tonnes grading 0.63% nickel and 0.47% copper. The inferred portion is 3.9 million tonnes at 0.69% nickel and 0.47% copper. There is potential to expand this resource with additional infill drilling.

"SPC Nickel is very pleased to deliver this maiden mineral resource representing yet another major milestone for the company as we continue to grow and advance the West Graham project, said CEO and president Grant Mourre. “To produce a mineral resource estimate within 12 months of signing an agreement to consolidate the asset with Vale in January 2023, is a tremendous achievement by our team.”

In addition to the West Graham deposit, the property also hosts the 100%-owned high-grade LKE (Lockerby East) deposit located 200 metres down-dip from the West Graham resources. The historic resource at LKE is currently being updated by SGS Geological Services.

