SPC Nickel reports positive assay results from West Graham 

SPC Nickel (TSXV: SPC) has announced new assay results from its phase 1 drilling campaign, West Graham project, located in the world-class nickel-copper mining district of Sudbury, Ont.
The West Graham is made up of the West Graham and Crean Hill 3 properties.
Highlights include the following:
To date, 3,600 metres in 22 holes have been completed and results from nine of these holes have been received from the on-going 5,000 metre drill program.
"We are enthusiastic about these assay results from the West Graham project drilling program which continues to return thick mineralized zones with nickel and copper grades that are equal to or better than the historic West Graham Resource,” Grant Mourre, CEO and president of SPC Nickel said.
“We expect to continue providing updates on results through the remainder of this quarter. Our focus remains on working towards delivering a combined mineral resource estimate at the West Graham project by the end of 2023,” said Mourre.
For more information, visit www.SPCNickel.com.
Comments