SPC Nickel reports positive assay results from West Graham 

SPC Nickel (TSXV: SPC) has announced new assay results from its phase 1 drilling campaign, West Graham project, located in the world-class nickel-copper mining district of Sudbury, Ont.

The West Graham is made up of the West Graham and Crean Hill 3 properties.

Highlights include the following:

Hole WG-23-026 intersected a thick zone of nickel and copper mineralization over 81 metres grading 0.49% nickel, 0.25% copper (0.58% nickel equivalent, NiEq) from 106 to 187 metres, including the previously reported higher-grade zone that returned 2.48% nickel, 0.64% copper (2.72% NiEq) over 7.9 metres from 170 to 178 metres.

Hole WG-23-025 intersected 47 metres grading 0.56% nickel, 0.30% copper (0.67% NiEq) from 20 to 67 metres, including a higher-grade zone of 0.72% nickel, 0.42% copper (0.87% NiEq) over 23 metres from 42 to 65 metres.

Individual semi-massive sulphide samples from WG-23-027 returned values as high as 3.3% nickel, 0.23% copper over 0.5 metres.

To date, 3,600 metres in 22 holes have been completed and results from nine of these holes have been received from the on-going 5,000 metre drill program.

"We are enthusiastic about these assay results from the West Graham project drilling program which continues to return thick mineralized zones with nickel and copper grades that are equal to or better than the historic West Graham Resource,” Grant Mourre, CEO and president of SPC Nickel said.



“We expect to continue providing updates on results through the remainder of this quarter. Our focus remains on working towards delivering a combined mineral resource estimate at the West Graham project by the end of 2023,” said Mourre.

For more information, visit www.SPCNickel.com.