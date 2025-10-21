Speedshield debuts Optix to turn AiVA data into predictive safety

Speedshield, a global leader in industrial connectivity and safety solutions, has expanded its AI ecosystem with Optix, a cloud-based digital platform that gives operators, fleet managers and safety leaders a 360-degree view of every AiVA-equipped asset.

Speedshield launched a new online platform that helps construction and mining companies prevent workplace accidents by analyzing data from their safety cameras in real time. The system spots dangerous patterns and close calls, giving managers clear insights they can use to fix problems before someone gets hurt.

Speedshield Technologies develops AI-powered safety cameras, pedestrian detection systems, speed control devices and telemetry-driven fleet management solutions for material handling, mining, construction, transportation and warehousing. Founded in Australia and operating internationally, including Speedshield Technologies LLC (USA), the company deploys its technologies through OEMs, dealers and enterprises and collaborates with universities and industry groups on research and development.

Optix acts as the digital command center for AiVA, Speedshield’s pedestrian detection system, converting millions of live data points into actionable intelligence. The platform tracks near misses and high-risk time periods, identifies operator-behavior trends, and enables faster, data-driven interventions aimed at preventing accidents. Optix will include a critical events dashboard that captures critical events and near-miss insights, a new analytics interface, and app guest access for demonstrations and third-party installs.

Neeti Kulhar, product manager at Speedshield, commented: "Optix gives our customers the visibility they’ve been asking for. Every AiVA unit already captures a wealth of contextual data, such as distances, detection events, and equipment state. Optix takes that information and turns it into a clear, interactive picture of what’s happening on the ground, allowing managers to pinpoint risk areas, validate safety interventions, and continuously improve for better safety outcomes.”

Speedshield will roll out Optix to all customers beginning this month, with general availability set for November 2025.

Further information is available at www.SpeedShield.com.