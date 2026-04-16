Sponsored Video: Arizona Eagle drills beyond McCabe

Arizona Eagle Mining (TSXV: AZEM) is taking a public listing after completing its reverse takeover with Core Nickel, putting its Eagle project in Arizona and the high-grade historical McCabe mine into a listed vehicle.

The company has started a 4,500-metre drill program at the site, where it sees room to grow a nearly 1 million oz. historical resource. CEO Kevin Reid says the old estimate used a 6.8-gram cut-off grade.

“Grade’s king and we have grade,” Reid told The Northern Miner video host Devan Murugan. “What we will want to prove up is we have tonnes also.”

Watch the full conversation below:

The preceding Sponsored video is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Arizona Eagle Mining and produced in co-operation with The Northern Miner. Visit: https://www.arizonaeaglemining.com for more information.