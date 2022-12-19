Standard Uranium agreement with Ya’ thi Néné, Athabasca First Nations

Standard Uranium (TSX-V: STND; OTCQB: STTDF) has signed an exploration agreement that formalizes the company's relationship with Ya’ thi Néné Lands and Resources (YNLR), the Athabasca municipalities and the Athabasca First Nations, collectively known as the Basin communities.

The company says the agreement establishes provisions for information-sharing, permitting processes, and environmental protection and monitoring. YNLR will oversee the agreement’s implementation, and its community land technicians will provide active site monitoring to protect the land and the water of their traditional territory.

Through this agreement, Standard Uranium is confirming its commitment to environmental sustainability, to creating employment and training opportunities in the region and to contributing towards the socio-economic health of the seven Athabasca communities.

“Ya’ thi Néné is dedicated to the environmental and socio-economic sustainability of Nuhenéné and to protecting the best interests of the Athabasca Basin residents. This agreement demonstrates the community’s support for Standard Uranium’s projects, and in return the Athabasca communities will meaningfully participate and benefit from their projects happening in Nuhenéné. We want to work with partners like Standard Uranium who acknowledge our rights and value our communities,” said Archie Disain, YNLR board of director for Black Lake Denesųłiné First Nation.

