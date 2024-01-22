Stantec completes groundwater study as Foran’s McIlvenna Bay wins environmental okay

Stantec completed an assessment of the effects of the proposed McIlvenna Bay mine on groundwater quantity and quality. The effort was part […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff January 22, 2024 At 1:53 pm
Stantec did the groundwater studies that helped Foran gain environmental approval for the McIlvenna Bay copper-zinc mine. Credit: Stantec

Stantec completed an assessment of the effects of the proposed McIlvenna Bay mine on groundwater quantity and quality.

The effort was part of the successful provincial environmental assessment process for McIlvenna Bay polymetallic project in Saskatchewan, in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt about 65 km west of the town of Flin Flon, Man. The project is owned by Foran Mining (TSX: FOM; OTCQX: FMCXF). Foran estimates the mine has probable reserves of 25.7 million tonnes at 2.51% copper equivalent containing 697 million lb. of copper and 1.4 billion lb. of zinc.

Stantec’s modeling examined groundwater levels and groundwater discharge to surface water features. It also looked at impacts of potential mine seepage on groundwater. Stantec continues to provide environmental assessment services to Foran as the project progresses into the final design and construction phases.

Said Kirsten Ketilson, Foran’s ESG director, “We deeply appreciate Stantec’s contributions and commitment to excellence on groundwater and their support for the McIlvenna Bay project.”

Scott Moe, Saskatchewan’s premier, recently praised Foran in a news release for achieving the environmental assessment milestone and called the McIlvenna Bay project “a positive step towards increasing employment in our northern Indigenous communities and sustainably producing new critical minerals like copper in our province.”

Stantec has an abundance of environmental assessment experience for mining projects across Canada. The firm led the Greenstone gold mine hardrock project in Ontario through a joint provincial-federal environmental assessment process. The company led and co-ordinated the environmental assessment for the Marathon palladium-copper project, also in Ontario. Most recently Stantec led the environmental baseline program for the proposed Duparquet gold project in Quebec.

Learn more about a global leader in sustainable design and engineering at www.Stantec.com.

