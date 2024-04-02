Stantec wins environmental consulting contract for Crawford nickel project in Ontario

Canada Nickel Company has selected Stantec to provide professional environmental consulting services for the Crawford nickel project, located north of Timmins, Ont. This critical minerals project, expected to be one of the largest nickel sulphide operations in the world, will help deliver the nickel and cobalt required to power the energy transition by supplying the rapidly growing electric vehicle market.

Stantec will prepare an impact statement, class environmental assessments, and the supporting technical studies to assess project impacts, identify mitigation measures, and confirm follow-up programs for the project.

Canada Nickel developing an open pit nickel-cobalt mine, expected to produce nearly 120,000 lb. of nickel annually and operate for over 40 years. Once in production, the mine is also anticipated to become one of Canada’s largest carbon-storage facilities through sequestration of carbon, using the company’s in-process tailings carbonation, which is expected to sequester over 1 million tonnes of carbon annually.

The Crawford project will be reviewed under the terms of the Canadian government’s impact assessment act.

“Crawford is poised to be a leader in the energy transition through our large-scale production of critical minerals, which are invaluable to the electric vehicle revolution and stainless steel markets, while also supporting Canada’s climate objectives through industrial-scale carbon capture and storage,” said Canada Nickel’s VP of sustainability Pierre-Philippe Dupont.

“Stantec is excited to be part of this critical minerals project, and to leverage our unique technical and regulatory experience for CNC,” said Chris Powell, senior environmental planner at Stantec. “Our talented team of environmental assessment practitioners … offer both national mining sector experience and local knowledge.”

