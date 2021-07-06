Starr Peak cuts 6.7 metres of 18.07% zinc-equivalent at NewMétal in Quebec

Vancouver-based Starr Peak Mining (TSX-V:STE) has reported some eye-catching drill results from the 2021 campaign on its NewMétal property in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec, near the town of Normétal.

The project includes the past-producing Normétal mine, which historically yielded approximately 10.1 million tonnes of ore grading 2.15% copper, 5.12% zinc, 0.549 g/t gold, and 45.25 g/t silver.

The new drill results were from the Deep Zone, a zone of massive sulphide below 400 metres vertical depth that was discovered more than 650 metres vertically below the historic Normetmar open pit zone. Highlights from recent drilling in the Deep Zone include hole STE-21-14, which cut 6.7 metres of 18.07% zinc equivalent (11.96% zinc, 1.05% copper, 63.97 g/t silver and 0.49 g/t gold). The true width of mineralization is currently not known.

The high-grade results extend the Deep Zone mineralization by at least 175 metres of vertical depth, from 680 metres to almost 850 metres below surface. The zone remains open in all directions. The current drill program has had a very high success rate, suggesting good continuity of the mineralized system.

In addition, multiple recent drill holes targeting the Normetmar Upper Zone (above 400 metres vertical depth) have intersected wide mineralized intervals suggesting the presence of a significant volcanic massive sulphide (VMS) zone. A highlight is hole STE-21-27 that intersected 20.6 metres of 7.04% zinc equivalent (5.87% zinc, 0.09% copper, 21.23 g/t silver and 0.12 g/t gold). Systematic drilling of this zone is in progress to better define and understand mineralization distribution.

Johnathan More, chairman and CEO of Starr Peak commented, “Today’s results are some of the highest grade results reported to date on our NewMétal project. We are seeing both high grade and wide intersections during this drill campaign and I am very pleased to see such rich mineralization being intersected significantly deeper than we have drilled before as well as indications of very good continuity of the high-grade mineralization near surface.”

Drilling continues with two drills targeting the above two zones. A third rig is testing the area between the Normetmar and Normétal mine trends.

For more information see https://www.starrpeakminingltd.com.