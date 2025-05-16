Starr Peak expands land position near Newmetal project

Starr Peak Mining (TSXV: STE; OTCQX: STRPF) reported the company has acquired the Copper Clive project, a land package located in the Abitibi […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff May 15, 2025 At 9:33 pm
Star Peak Mining.

Starr Peak Mining (TSXV: STE; OTCQX: STRPF) reported the company has acquired the Copper Clive project, a land package located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec, around 10 km north of the company's past-producing Normétal mine (10.1Mt at 2.15% copper, 5.12% zinc, 0.55 g/t gold, 45.25 /t silver)  and Amex Exploration Inc.'s Perron gold mineralization. Starr Peak Mining is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral deposits.

Newly Acquire Property Highlights: New 2023 ground geophysics anomaly (TDEM), never drilled; Adjacent known Copper mineralization (Norcopper showing – 1.5% copper over 1.5 metres); Adjacent to a felsic rock characterized by the same datation range (2725.4 +/- 0.9 Ma versus 2725.4 +/-2.3 Ma) than the Beaupré rhyolite, hosting Perron gold mineralization (MRD299)

Johnathan More, chairman and CEO of Starr Peak, commented, "We are looking forward to an active 2025 exploration program and this new property gives us an opportunity to explore another under-estimated area for base metals and gold mineralization. With features that identify its great potential, the Copper Clive Property align with Starr Peak's vision to explore for critical minerals. This additional property gives us a stronger footprint in this emerging district."

The Copper Clive property consist of 29 mining claims, totaling 3,643.23 ha, 100% owned by Starr Peak Mining. The company will include a geophysics airborne electromagnetic survey (VTEM), prospecting and drilling defined anomaly in the next exploration phases.

More information is posted on www.StarrPakMiningltd.com.

