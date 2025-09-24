Sterling Metals partners with Garden River First Nation for exploration

Toronto-based Sterling Metals (TSXV: SAG; US-OTCQB) announced on September 8, 2025, that it has formed an exploration partnership through an agreement with Garden River First Nation (GRFN). This agreement aims to foster a cooperative and respectful relationship around Sterling’s 100%-owned Soo copper project in Batchewana Bay, Ontario, along with any additional claims or properties within GRFN’s traditional territory.

The project can be reached via bush road, just 20 minutes from the Trans-Canada Highway. It is a one-hour drive north of Sault Ste. Marie and a four-hour drive to the extensive smelting and refinery facilities in Sudbury.

Mathew Wilson, President and CEO of Sterling, commented: “We are very pleased with the signing of the exploration agreement as it is a further demonstration of the positive working relationship established with the GRFN. We look forward to working with the GRFN over the years to come.”

In May 2024, Sterling, a newcomer to the region, acquired a 240 sq. km (24,000-hectare) land package from Copper Road Resources. This marked the company's first drill program at the site.

Although still in the early exploration phase, Sterling finds the consistent presence of copper in the samples—though low grade—an encouraging indication of greater potential ahead.

The company believes it has identified a large mineral system rich in copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold—an area the Batchewana region has been known for since exploration and mining activities began there in the 1960s.

As part of the agreement, Sterling will issue 210,000 common shares upon signing, subject to a four-month-plus-one-day hold period and applicable securities laws. The share issuance is contingent on regulatory approvals, including TSX Venture Exchange approval.

