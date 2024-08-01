STLLR Gold hits 1.56 g/t over 62.3 metres and 1.12 g/t over 99.4 metres at Colomac

STLLR Gold (TSX: STLR; OTCQX: STLRF) has announced promising assay results from the exploration drilling at the Colomac gold project north of Yellowknife, NWT.

The recent drilling at the Colomac Main deposit revealed 1.56 g/t gold over 62.3 metres and 1.12 g/t gold over 99.4 metres. These findings come from areas previously lacking drill data and lying outside the 2023 Colomac preliminary economic assessment (PEA) pit shell.

The Colomac Main deposit spans a north-south striking differentiated mafic sill, which is approximately 9 km long and up to 155 metres wide, surrounded by mafic volcanic rocks. The primary mineralization consists of free gold associated with quartz-carbonate veining and minor sulphides. The deposit is divided into six mineralized zones along its length, with significant mineralization intersected near deep geological fault structures.

“We strongly believe in the immense mineral resource growth potential of the Colomac Main deposit which remains open in several directions. We are expecting additional assay results from Colomac in the coming weeks," said STLLR’s president, CEO Keyvan Salehi.

In recent drilling, holes C24-07 and C24-06 encountered coarse gold within wider-than-expected intervals of mineralized quartz-diorite. Notably, Hole C24-07, a 70 metre step-out to the north from previously drilled Hole C24-052, along with Hole C24-013, demonstrated a continuous mineralized zone over a 170 metre strike length below the 2023 Colomac PEA pit shell.

The Colomac Main deposit produced 500,000 oz. gold in the 1990s. The deposit has a robust PEA outlining potential production of 290,000 oz. over a 11.2 year mine life

For more information, visit www.STLLRGold.com.