STLLR Gold hits 71.8 g/t gold over 0.5 metre at the Colomac Main deposit

STLLR Gold (TSX:STLR; OTCQX:STLRF) has released final assay results from its exploration drilling at the Colomac gold project, located 200 km north of Yellowknife, NWT.

Drill highlights from the Colomac Main 2.5 and 3.0 zones include:

Colomac Main 2.5 zone hole C24-14 intersected:

2.81 g/t gold over 18.5 metres, including 71.80 g/t gold over 0.5 metre, and

1.33 g/t gold over 34.0 metres, including 4.46 g/t gold over 3.5 metres



Colomac Main 3.0 zone hole C24-12 intersected:

0.74 g/t gold over 20.0 metres, including 12.20 g/t gold over 0.5 metre, and

0.85 g/t gold over 37.0 metres, including 1.03 g/t gold over 24.5 metres

"With exploration drilling at both Colomac and the Tower gold project in Timmins now complete, we are focused on finalizing the updated mineral resource estimate for the Tower gold project,” said STLLR Gold president, CEO and director Keyvan Salehi.

The Colomac Main deposit, the flagship deposit of the project, is located in a differentiated mafic sill that stretches 9 km and reaches up to 155 metres wide. It is divided into six mineralized zones along its strike and is mostly comprised of free gold found in quartz-carbonate veins and minor sulphides.

Drilling encountered gold mineralization near deep fault structures. Both holes C24-14 and C24-12 intersected quartz-diorite, which hosts the deposit’s primary gold mineralization, below the previously known mineralized areas.

The initial mineral resource estimate for the Colomac Main deposit is 70.4 million tonnes of indicated resources at a grade of 1.5 g/t gold and 24.4 million tonnes of inferred resources at a grade of 2.7 g/t gold.

The Colomac Main deposit previously produced 500,000 oz. of gold during the 1990s and has a preliminary economic assessment outlining potential future production of 290,000 oz. over an 11.2-year mine life.

For more information, visit www.STLLRGold.com.