STLLR Gold shares assays from Colomac and Windjammer North gold projects

STLLR Gold (TSX: STLR) intersected a high of 3.23 g/t gold over 6.9 metres at its Colomac gold project 200 km north of Yellowknife, NYT. The higher grade was found within a 59-metre intersection that graded 1.23 g/t gold intersected in hole C24-05.

Colomac is a potentially large-scale open pit gold project, at the site of the former Colomac gold mine. The project represents a series of high-grade gold deposits, and gold mineralization remains open in all directions.



Drilling in 2024 is focused on the southern-end (zones 2.5, 3.0, & 3.5) of the Colomac Main deposit, targeting areas where there is a lack of drilling information and the potential to intersect higher-grade gold mineralization.

"We continue to intersect very encouraging gold mineralization outside of the known mineral resources of the Colomac gold project and the Tower gold project. We believe both projects have the potential for continued growth in mineral resources, as the deposits remain open in several directions,” said STLLR president and CEO Keyvan Salehi.

The Windjammer North gold project is located on the Destor Porcupine fault in the Tower gold project near Timmins, Ont. Recent assays include 0.93 g/t gold over 59 metres, including 1.86 g/t over 9 metres in hole MGN24-428. Hole MGH24-524 returned 1.9 g/t gold over 17.4 metres, including 2.64 g/t over 6.3 metres.

