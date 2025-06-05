STLLR Gold uses A.I. to reaffirm near-surface mineralization at Tower project

STLLR Gold (TSX: STLR; OTCQX: STLRF) announced the remaining infill drilling results using artificial intelligence technology at the company's Tower gold project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario.

Keyvan Salehi, president and CEO of STLLR, commented:"Our infill drilling program continues to validate the enhanced block model introduced in the Tower 2025 MRE. The latest results reaffirm near-surface mineralization with strong potential for resource conversion to higher-confidence categories. Notably, several holes intersected grades above the average open pit grade defined in the 2025 MRE, underscoring the upside potential within existing pit shells,”

He added: “In parallel, we have completed a series of technical drill holes to support our advancing pre-feasibility study work programs. This includes eight geotechnical holes across the broader Tower deposit areas to inform slope design, overburden characterization, and overall geotechnical modelling, as well as three metallurgical holes in the Golden Highway area to support ongoing process optimization and recovery modelling. These efforts are foundational to de-risking the project and refining our conceptual mine plan,”

Salehi concluded: “In addition to today's positive results from the 903 and 55 Zone deposits, we also look forward to reporting on assay results from the Hollinger tailings project characterization program in the near future."

The 903 deposit, part of the Garrison Area at Tower, hosts gold mineralization in quartz veining within syenites, which sit in highly deformed, carbonatized ultramafic volcanics of the Kidd-Munro assemblage. It aligns with the Destor-Porcupine fault zone (DPFZ), while meta-sediments of the Porcupine assemblage border it to the north.

The 55-zone deposit, located on the western end of the Golden Highway Area at Tower, showcases higher-grade, open-pit mineralization that remains open along its southwestern strike. The Timiskaming age clastic sediment hosts mineralization at the 55 Zone Deposit through stacked quartz veins positioned south of the regional Banded Iron formation and the DPFZ.

STLLR's infill program uses AI to optimize drill meterage and convert mineral resources. The program identified near-surface mineralization with grades surpassing the current 2025 MRE open-pit mineralization of the 903 and 55 Zone Deposits, offering greater confidence in the targeted areas.

