Strata opens first Canadian office at Norcat Underground Centre

Strata Worldwide is expanding into the Canadian market with a new partnership and office at the Norcat Underground Centre in Onaping, Ont.

The U.S.-based safety solutions company officially launched its Canadian regional division, headed up by Ian Cadieux, in September 2020. This new partnership will provide an unparalleled resource in supporting the company's growth into the Canadian market.

The Norcat Underground Centre is an operating underground mine developed to provide both practical, hands-on training for new miners in the industry and an authentic environment for innovative partner companies to develop, test, and demonstrate their technologies.

Strata's safety related product offerings are ideal additions to the facility. To date, Strata has installed its Level 9-compliant hard rock proximity detection and collision avoidance system onto a load-haul-dump machine and a light duty personnel carrier at the facility. These installations will demonstrate the accident prevention safety features of the system and be used in training future miners on working alongside PDS technology.

In addition, Strata has CSE's long duration self-contained self-rescuer (SCSR) units available on-site. These are the smallest belt-worn, one-hour SCSR units available on the market.

For more information, visit www.StrataWorldwide.com.