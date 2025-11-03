Striking gold in diversity: Sudbury’s Mining Gala sells out, honors top talent

Women in Mining Sudbury (WIM Sudbury) has announced that its 2025 Mining for Diversity Awards Gala, scheduled for November 13, 2025, at […]
By Joseph Quesnel November 3, 2025 At 1:17 pm
Women in Mining Sudbury (WIM Sudbury) has announced that its 2025 Mining for Diversity Awards Gala, scheduled for November 13, 2025, at 6:00 PM, has completely sold out. PHOTO: Women in Mining.

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Women in Mining Sudbury (WIM Sudbury) has announced that its 2025 Mining for Diversity Awards Gala, scheduled for November 13, 2025, at 6:00 PM, has completely sold out. The enthusiastic response demonstrates the industry's strong dedication to celebrating and promoting diversity and inclusion. The event has garnered support from numerous sponsors committed to advancing diversity in mining.

WIM Sudbury has also unveiled the recipients of this year's esteemed awards. These pioneers embody excellence, commitment, and leadership in the mining sector, carving a path towards a more diverse and equitable future.

The organization has named Natasha Moore as the Trailblazer, Irina Khassanova as the Indigenous Trailblazer, Tammy Russell for Frontline Excellence, and Laura Grover for Mentorship. Additionally, five Student Trailblazers have been recognized: Elizabeth Saraiva, Georgina Coste-Ramsay, Kaitlyn Assiniwe, Navraj Kaur, and Sophie Guerin.

Jennifer Mailloux, president of Women in Mining Sudbury, expressed her enthusiasm: "We are absolutely delighted by the sold-out success of our 2025 Mining for Diversity Awards Gala and immensely proud to honor such an exceptional group of women. Each winner, from our seasoned Trailblazers to our promising Student Trailblazers, represents the very best of our industry and the profound impact of diversity. Their stories will undoubtedly inspire many more to pursue careers in mining and champion inclusivity. We look forward to a memorable evening celebrating their achievements and the collective progress we are making."

More information is posted on www.WimSudbury.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Nov 17 2025 - Nov 20 2025
Flotation ’25
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 19 2025
International Meet & Expo on 2D Materials and Graphene 2025
Nov 24 2025 - Nov 26 2025
International Conference on Applied Science, Engineering and Technology
Dec 08 2025 - Dec 10 2025
OPTICSFORUMS2025

Related Posts