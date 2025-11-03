Striking gold in diversity: Sudbury’s Mining Gala sells out, honors top talent

Women in Mining Sudbury (WIM Sudbury) has announced that its 2025 Mining for Diversity Awards Gala, scheduled for November 13, 2025, at 6:00 PM, has completely sold out. The enthusiastic response demonstrates the industry's strong dedication to celebrating and promoting diversity and inclusion. The event has garnered support from numerous sponsors committed to advancing diversity in mining.

WIM Sudbury has also unveiled the recipients of this year's esteemed awards. These pioneers embody excellence, commitment, and leadership in the mining sector, carving a path towards a more diverse and equitable future.

The organization has named Natasha Moore as the Trailblazer, Irina Khassanova as the Indigenous Trailblazer, Tammy Russell for Frontline Excellence, and Laura Grover for Mentorship. Additionally, five Student Trailblazers have been recognized: Elizabeth Saraiva, Georgina Coste-Ramsay, Kaitlyn Assiniwe, Navraj Kaur, and Sophie Guerin.

Jennifer Mailloux, president of Women in Mining Sudbury, expressed her enthusiasm: "We are absolutely delighted by the sold-out success of our 2025 Mining for Diversity Awards Gala and immensely proud to honor such an exceptional group of women. Each winner, from our seasoned Trailblazers to our promising Student Trailblazers, represents the very best of our industry and the profound impact of diversity. Their stories will undoubtedly inspire many more to pursue careers in mining and champion inclusivity. We look forward to a memorable evening celebrating their achievements and the collective progress we are making."

More information is posted on www.WimSudbury.com.