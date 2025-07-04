Stuhini reports high-grade tungsten potential at Ruby Creek

Stuhini Exploration (TSX-V: STU; OTCQB: STXPF) reported the results of a comprehensive review of tungsten mineralization at its Ruby Creek project, located near Atlin, British Columbia. The review confirms the presence of a high-grade, structurally controlled tungsten system that flanks the company's existing 433-million-pound pit-constrained molybdenum deposit.

Meredith Eades, president and CEO of Stuhini, commented: "Tungsten is increasingly recognized as a strategic metal, essential to both industrial applications and national defense. Our review of the Ruby Creek dataset has confirmed a robust and high-grade tungsten system flanking our existing molybdenum deposit — an opportunity that's been largely overlooked until now. As we continue our systematic approach to exploration, these results add a new layer of value to Ruby Creek and reinforce our commitment to advancing critical mineral assets that align with future demand."

Mapping and sampling at Ruby Creek have revealed multiple tungsten-bearing structures forming a broad halo around the molybdenum deposit. These mineralized structures, linked to northeast-southwest faults, veins, and shear zones, measure 0.1 to 1.75 metres thick and extend hundreds to thousands of metres. Wolframite and scheelite dominate the identified tungsten minerals.

Out of 188 samples, 40 exceeded 1% WO₃, while 3 surpassed 10% WO₃, confirming strong structural control and continuity. Significant tungsten enrichment trends with >10% WO₃ surrounds the deposit.

Stuhini plans detailed surface mapping and sampling to refine targets and uncover new tungsten zones, incorporating this critical mineral into future project plans at Ruby Creek.

