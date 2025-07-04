Stuhini reports high-grade tungsten potential at Ruby Creek

Stuhini Exploration (TSX-V: STU; OTCQB: STXPF) reported the results of a comprehensive review of tungsten mineralization at its Ruby Creek project, located […]
By Joseph Quesnel July 3, 2025 At 11:52 pm
Proposed location for the Ruby Creek molybdenum pit. Credit: Stuhini Exploration

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Stuhini Exploration (TSX-V: STU; OTCQB: STXPF) reported the results of a comprehensive review of tungsten mineralization at its Ruby Creek project, located near Atlin, British Columbia. The review confirms the presence of a high-grade, structurally controlled tungsten system that flanks the company's existing 433-million-pound pit-constrained molybdenum deposit.

Meredith Eades, president and CEO of Stuhini, commented: "Tungsten is increasingly recognized as a strategic metal, essential to both industrial applications and national defense. Our review of the Ruby Creek dataset has confirmed a robust and high-grade tungsten system flanking our existing molybdenum deposit — an opportunity that's been largely overlooked until now. As we continue our systematic approach to exploration, these results add a new layer of value to Ruby Creek and reinforce our commitment to advancing critical mineral assets that align with future demand."

Mapping and sampling at Ruby Creek have revealed multiple tungsten-bearing structures forming a broad halo around the molybdenum deposit. These mineralized structures, linked to northeast-southwest faults, veins, and shear zones, measure 0.1 to 1.75 metres thick and extend hundreds to thousands of metres. Wolframite and scheelite dominate the identified tungsten minerals.

Out of 188 samples, 40 exceeded 1% WO₃, while 3 surpassed 10% WO₃, confirming strong structural control and continuity. Significant tungsten enrichment trends with >10% WO₃ surrounds the deposit.

Stuhini plans detailed surface mapping and sampling to refine targets and uncover new tungsten zones, incorporating this critical mineral into future project plans at Ruby Creek.

For further information on Stuhini, visit the company’s website at www.Stuhini.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jul 07 2025 - Jul 09 2025
Global Summit On 2D Materials and Graphene Technology
Aug 04 2025 - Aug 06 2025
Global Summit on Metallurgical Engineering and Mineral Processing
Sep 22 2025 - Sep 24 2025
ANE Global Meet & Expo on Applications of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (ROBOTICS2025)
Oct 28 2025 - Oct 30 2025
Global Summit on Power and Energy Engineering

Related Posts