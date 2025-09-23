Sudbury-Born mining labour icon Leo Gerard dies aged 78

Leo W. Gerard, a Sudbury native and former international president of the United Steelworkers (UCW), has died at 78.

An obituary released by his family said Gerard died peacefully on Sept. 21 surrounded by loved ones. It named his wife of 56 years, Susan Gerard, daughters Kari-Ann Gerard Cusack (Shane) and Meaghan Gerard Wennekes (Adam), and grandchildren Elyssa, Liam and Kinley as immediate survivors. The family said it will hold no funeral service at this time and asked for privacy while they grieve. The obituary requested that donations in his memory be directed to the Alzheimer’s Society.

In a statement, the United Steelworkers noted Gerard was the union’s longest-serving president, leading the organization for more than 18 years before retiring in 2019. The union said his career in labour began at age 18 at a nickel smelter in Sudbury and spanned more than five decades with numerous leadership roles.

According to the United Steelworkers Union he was the son of a hardrock miner and union organizer in Sudbury. Gerard was a teenager when he followed in his father’s footsteps and went to work at nickel mining giant Inco Ltd. He soon made his mark within his union at Inco – Steelworkers Local 6500, beginning a meteoric rise up the USW leadership ladder.

After reaching the position of chief steward of his 7,000-member local union, Gerard was hired as a USW staff representative in 1977. He went on to become the union’s Ontario Director, Canadian National Director and then International Secretary-Treasurer, leading to his installation as International President in 2001. In 2023, Gerard received Canada's highest civilian honour when he was installed as a companion of the Order of Canada.

“Leo Gerard devoted his life to advancing workers’ rights around the world and left an indelible mark on the USW and the broader labour movement,” USW international president David McCall said.