Sudbury firm recognized for iconic Miner’s Lunchbox

L. May Mfg, the Sudbury-based company behind the iconic Miner’s Lunchbox, has been nominated for a provincial award that honors local manufacturers and retailers throughout Ontario.

The company is vying for an Ontario Made Award, an initiative by Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters that aims to highlight and promote products manufactured in Ontario. Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters is a non-profit organization representing the interests of more than 2,500 leading manufacturers across Canada.

L. May Mfg is one of ten businesses nominated in the Manufacturer Spotlight category, which recognizes companies that have “taken initiative to spotlight the Ontario Made brand and emphasizes the importance of manufacturing in Ontario.”

Other categories include Consumer Awareness and Retailer Spotlight.

Leo May designed the Miner’s Lunchbox in 1956—a sturdy aluminum lunchbox that also functions as a seat. He conceived the idea while working as an underground miner at INCO, aiming to create a seat for miners waiting for the cage to bring them to the surface.

The company expressed their gratitude on social media, stating, “We’re honoured to be nominated for the Ontario Made Awards! With your support, L. May can move on to the next round and keep shining a light on proudly Canadian craftsmanship.”

Public voting is open until October 5, allowing people to support their favorite manufacturer and retailer in each category. The winners will be announced this fall.