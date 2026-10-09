Superior installs Titanium Sealers in all idlers

Superior Idlers with Titanium Seals. Credit: Superior

Superior Industries is making its Titanium Seal standard across all its conveyor idlers.

First introduced in 2010, the Titanium Seal was previously only available as a premium option. Designed to protect bearings from contamination, the company says it can extend idler life by at least 25%.

“Conveyor roll failures almost always come down to a failed bearing, and the bearing seal is its only line of defense against moisture and dust,” says Paul D. Schmidgall, Superior’s chief engineer of conveyor components. “That’s why we made the seal our primary focus in 2014 and spent years testing, tweaking and working through dozens of designs to keep contamination away from the bearing.”

According to Superior, real-life applications of the Titanium Seal influenced the company’s decision to make the product standard. These jobsites include Rogers Group’s Gallatin Quarry in Tennessee, Capital Sand in Missouri and Vulcan Materials operation in Tennessee.

Because a failed idler creates costs beyond the replacement roll, improving the barrier around the bearing was important to the company.

For more information, visit: https://superior-ind.com/titanium\