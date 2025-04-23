Supreme Court ruling favours Skeena on Albino Lake storage facility 

Skeena Resources (TSX: SKE, NYSE: SKE) announced the Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed Richard Mill’s and Orogenic Gold Corp.’s applications for permission to appeal the B.C. Court of Appeal’s July 2024 judgment in favour of Skeena, in a dispute over ownership of the mineral rights to materials contained in the Albino Lake storage facility at Eskay Creek. Skeena is a leading precious metals developer.



In its July 2024 judgment, the Court of Appeal found Skeena did not relinquish the materials to the province, and that the prior gold commissioner was incorrect to hold that it did so. As result, the court ruled, “the province cannot be said to have granted ownership rights to Mr. Mill in the waste material upon his receipt of the mineral claim over the Albino Lake area in 2017.” Based on this and other legal errors in the original decision in favour of Mill, the Court of Appeal set aside that decision, and referred the matter back to the gold commissioner for rehearing and reconsideration considering the Court of Appeal’s reasons.



Walter Coles, executive chairman of Skeena, commented: “We look forward to completing the rehearing before the gold commissioner later this year to definitively affirm Skeena’s rightful and exclusive ownership of the minerals stored in the Albino Lake Storage Facility and put this matter to rest.”



The Supreme Court of Canada’s decision ends Mill and Orogenic’s bids to appeal the Court of Appeal’s decision. This clears the way to complete the rehearing before the new gold commissioner, who was appointed to the position following the original decision. The rehearing process is underway and will likely not be over before the fourth quarter of 2025.



More information is posted on www.SkeenaGoldSilver.com.