Surge Copper enjoys excellent moly grades during flotation tests on Seel samples

Surge Copper (TSXV: SURG; OTC: SRGXF) recently completed metallurgical test work on samples from the Seel copper-molybdenum deposit. The deposit is found on the Oosta property in central British Columbia. The tests were conducted by ALS Metallurgy in Kamloops, B.C.

The flotation tests were done on a 2,000-kg sample made up of different rock types, grades and volumes within the Seel deposit. Overall molybdenum recoveries from bulk circuit feed to moly concentrate were 75% to 82%. The concentrate graded 47% to 52%. Notable were high separation recoveries relative to bulk concentrate feed of between 90% to 97%.

Testing also confirmed robust copper and precious metal recoveries in locked cycle tests that resulted in copper concentrates of 27% to 29% copper with recoveries of 83% to 90% copper. Gold recovery ranged from 47% to 60% and silver from 41% to 68%. There is also the potential for additional leach recovery of gold from tailings.

The Seel deposit forms the largest component of the resources at Oosta. Measured and indicated resources at Seel are 379.8 million tonnes grading 0.17% copper and 0.016% molybdenum for 1.41 billion lb. contained copper and 137 million lb. molybdenum. The Ox deposit at Oosta has M+I resources of 58.8 million tonnes at 0.22% copper and 0.023% molybdenum.

