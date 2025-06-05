T2 Metals reports high grade gold and silver intersection at Sherridon

T2 Metals (TSXV: TWO; OTCQB: TWOSF) released results from the first quarter of 2025 drill program at the Sherridon volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project in central western Manitoba. The Sherridon VMS camp sits in the Flin Flon - Snow Lake Greenstone Belt, boasting a significant mining history along with five near-surface copper-rich historical resources.

The team drilled four holes totaling 1,120 metres during the Q1 2025 program, which explored a strike length exceeding 800 metres east of the Bob Lake Historical Resource and the Fidelity prospect. These occurrences align along the same VMS horizon and define a 2.6 km mineralized trend.

Drillhole SHN25021 revealed a new zone of high-grade precious metal mineralization that excludes copper and zinc. This mineralization resembles SNH23005, which intersected 23.5 metres at 6.8 g/t gold, as well as gold-rich deposits mined by HudBay Minerals in the Snow Lake area. At Sherridon, this type of mineralization with high-grade gold and low base metals remains largely untested and introduces fresh targets alongside the more familiar VMS deposits.

The team prioritized untested geophysical (VTEM) targets in the first quarter 2025 program over those near past mining, historical resources, or prior drilling. They accessed the new targets across frozen ground and ice, leaving areas with past drilling for summer exploration when existing routes offer better access.

The drillhole intersected significant gold-silver-lead mineralization at 457 metres depth, devoid of copper or zinc. This mineralization shares characteristics with SHN23005, which the team drilled over four km away at the Lost Lake prospect. They interpreted this high-grade precious metal mineralization as influenced by late-stage remobilization into the hanging wall of the regional VMS system. This behavior mirrors deposits within the Chisel Lake Basin located 70 km southeast at Snow Lake. Regional deformation and metamorphism appear to have thickened the host horizon at this location, revealing a new high-grade gold-silver target southeast of Bob Lake that geophysics could not detect.

Mark Saxon, CEO of T2 Metals, said: "Our Q1 2025 drilling successfully discovered additional high-grade gold without a copper/zinc rich massive sulphide, some 4 km away from our previous discovery of this style in SNH23005. These results highlight the untested opportunities at Sherridon for Snow Lake-style gold targets which will be a focus of ongoing exploration,”

He added: “The Q1 2025 drilling program was designed to test regional targets away from the past drilling and historical resources at Sherridon. By accessing these targets across frozen ground and lakes, environmental impact of drilling was greatly reduced,”

We acknowledge the challenges from wildfire faced by the Sherridon community and the broader northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan area at this time, and we would like to thank all the fire fighters and first responders that are working to keep people safe."

More information is posted on https://t2metals.com/.