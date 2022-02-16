Tahltan Nation signs distribution deal for Sandvik equipment

Sandvik and Tahltan Nation Development Corp. (TNDC) have entered into an agreement to establish TNDC as a reseller of Sandvik mining equipment, parts, tools, and digital solutions for northwestern British Columbia and the Yukon.

Northwestern B.C. and Yukon’s mining industries have seen rapid growth and increased investment over the past several years. Newcrest Mining, Seabridge Gold, Skeena Resources and others are actively developing the potential yet remote Golden Triangle region – a world-class mining jurisdiction with a thriving mineral exploration sector. Yukon also holds tremendous potential for prospective projects. As the regions are developed, TNDC is focused on ensuring its participation and positioning the surrounding communities for sustainable economic activity.

An Indigenous community-owned business, TNDC was established in 1985 to enable the Tahltan Nation to fully participate in the economic activities and development occurring within Tahltan Territory, which encompasses 11% of the province, includes parts of Yukon, and contains 70% of B.C.’s Golden Triangle.

“TNDC is the perfect partner for Sandvik in this rapidly developing region,” says Sandvik Canada’s managing director Peter Corcoran. “Sandvik is committed to continuous improvement in the area of sustainability, which includes economic sustainability for the communities surrounding mining operations that Sandvik is involved in, and TNDC has demonstrated that they are highly capable of bringing this value back to the communities.”

“The future of mining lies in technology and sustainability. Coupled with the outlook for the sector and our pending expansion of fibre optics in the region, Sandvik’s global reputation for safety, quality, performance, customer service excellence, and commitment to economic, environmental and social sustainability through equitable Indigenous relationships, makes them an exceptional partner for TNDC," said Paul Gruner, TNDC’s CEO. "We value Sandvik’s confidence in TNDC’s capabilities and look forward to working together to support the growing industry and create innovative opportunities for Tahltans, local Indigenous communities and all residents in the region.”

In the past several years, new mines have been increasingly interested in implementing advanced technologies like equipment automation, digital tools, and battery powered equipment in their operations. These technologies have the potential to significantly transform the mining sector, making it more sustainable and accessible to a broader group of people. Technology can create a cleaner operating environment underground and move equipment operators to remote operating stations in office environments on the surface. As mines are often located in remote Indigenous communities, the introduction of technology presents tremendous potential for exciting new career opportunities for community members.

TNDC and Sandvik will work together to bring these technologies to the region, supporting creation of a technologically advanced mining jurisdiction that brings exciting employment and upskilling opportunities for the ambitious local workforce.

According to Dany Gaudreault, Sandvik Canada’s Indigenous Engagement Manager, it was clear from the beginning that TNDC has the experience and capacity to bring Sandvik mining equipment to the Golden Triangle region and support to develop it as a world-class mining jurisdiction. “The Tahltan have proven that they are highly capable, and we have no doubt that this new partnership between TNDC and Sandvik will bring immense value to mines in the region,” he said.

Sandvik’s full suite of mining products including surface and underground drills, underground loaders and trucks, stationary crushers and screens, automation and digital solutions, rock tools, and parts became available through TNDC on Feb. 1, 2022.

