Talisker completes decline at Mustang gold mine in B.C.

Talisker Resources (TSX: TSK; OTCQX: TSKFF) has completed the decline in the past-producing Mustang gold mine to the 3700 level. Mustang is part of the company’s 100%-owned Bralorne gold project near Lilloet, B.C.

The 4-by-4-metre decline will allow for simultaneous access to planned stopes on the 3700, 3800 and 3900 levels. Additional development has been done to extend the decline to prepare for stoping on the 3600 and 3500 levels.

“With the haulage pathways to surface now complete we are focused on the planning and preparation for in-stope development. Our resource conversion drill program continues as planned with results so far exceeding expectations. We look forward to more assay results shortly,” said Talisker president and CEO Terry Harbort.

Drilling at the Bralorne project recently returned 86.5 g/t gold over 1.5 metres withing a broader interval of 14.31 g/t over 9.6 metres. The resource is defined along a strike length of 4.5 km and to a depth of 700 metres. It remains open along strike and at depth. Regionally, gold mineralization has been identified to 2 km below surface and along a strike length of 33 km.

Production from the Mustang mine is to begin in the first half of this year.

