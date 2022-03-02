Talisker Resources completes $12.5M bought deal financing

Talisker Resources (TSX: TSK) has completed its previously announced bought deal private placement, raising total gross proceeds of approximately $12.5 million.

In this financing, the company issued a total of 28 million common shares priced at $0.25 each, plus 15.6 million charity flow-through common shares, each priced at $0.355.

As the charity shares qualify as flow-through shares within the meaning of the Income Tax Act, their sale proceeds will be used by for its projects in Canada. Proceeds from the sale of common shares will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Talisker's project portfolio in British Columbia is led by the advanced-stage Bralorne gold complex, hosting three historic mines that produced 4.2 million oz. at an average recovered grade of 17.7 g/t up until 1971.

A small high-grade resource has been defined by the previous owners on the Bralorne project (235,820 tonnes measured and indicated grading 0.123 g/t gold for 91,000 oz. contained gold). Talisker is currently focused on generating an initial resource with a 17,000-metre drilling program underway.

Another advanced-stage project was added to the portfolio last fall following the company's acquisition of New Carolin Gold (TSXV: LAD). The Ladner gold project is also host to a former producer, the Carolin gold mine, which has 12.1 million tonnes of inferred resources grading 1.53 g/t for 607,000 oz. gold.

Talisker also holds several early-stage greenfield projects including the Spences Bridge project, where it holds approximately 85% of the emerging Spences Bridge gold belt.

Together, its properties cover a total area of 278,364 hectares, comprising over 256 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims in southern B.C.

More information is available at www.taliskerresources.com.