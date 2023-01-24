Talisker Resources delivers resource estimate for Bralorne

Talisker Resources (TSX:TSK; OTCQX:TSKFF) has presented a mineral resource estimate for its 100% owned, Bralorne gold project in located about mid-way between Vancouver and Prince George, B.C.

The estimate reports 117,000 indicated tonnes with an average grade of 8.9 g/t gold for 33,000 oz. gold and 8 million inferred tonnes at 6.3 g/t gold for 1.6 million oz. of gold. The resource is defined approximately along a strike length of 4.5 km, to a depth of 700 metres and remains open along strike and at depth; A total of 86 veins have been identified with 63 veins open along strike and at depth, 18 remain open at depth, and two remain open along strike.

Talisker believes that exploration potential exists as proximal extensions of currently defined mineralized zones, laterally and at depth and may yield somewhere between 2 million and 2.5 million tonnes at grades between 6.0 and 9.0 g/t gold for 400,000 to 700,000 oz.

Regionally, mineralization has been identified to 2.0 km below surface, and along a strike length of 33 km.

"We are very happy with our inaugural MRE and that it landed solidly within our expected range. We are especially pleased to see the grade of the indicated mineral resource tracking significantly higher with increased drill hole density,” said Terry Harbort, president and CEO of Talisker.

“With 400,000 to 700,000 ounces of drill hole constrained exploration targets defined immediately along strike from the resource and mineralization open further along strike and already confirmed to 2.0 kilometre depth below, we see tremendous upside and believe the project can quickly grow to be one of the largest permitted gold deposits in western Canada," said Harbort.

