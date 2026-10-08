TCG, Indigenous Nations partner on Ontario mining initiative

Photo from the Mino-Ayaawin Asin signing ceremony. Credit TCG

Atikameksheng Anishnawbek and Wahnapitae First Nation have partnered with Thompson Construction Group (TCG) to pursue mining and construction opportunities in northern Ontario.

This collaboration establishes Mino-Ayaawin Asin GP Inc., which combines TCG's construction expertise and project delivery capabilities with the Nations’ Indigenous knowledge, relationships and strengths in procurement, employment, training and community liaison. The partners say they will pursue opportunities that create local employment, skills development, business growth and greater Indigenous participation in projects throughout the region.

“Mino-Ayaawin Asin represents what is possible when First Nations and industry come together with a shared vision for prosperity,” said Gimaa Nootchtai, Atikameksheng Anishnawbek’s Chief.

The name Mino-Ayaawin Asin translates to “Rock of Prosperity” in English. The partners say this name reflects its focus on long-term projects.

“We want to see our members working, gaining skills, building careers and participating in the prosperity being created around us,” said Larry Roque, Wahnapitae First Nation’s Chief. “This partnership is about building something sustainable that will create benefits for our communities today and for generations to come.”

Aaron Bishop, TCG’s president and CEO, added, “Strong partnerships begin with trust, shared goals and a clear commitment to creating value for communities.”

Mino-Ayaawin Asin was established at a signing ceremony on Oct. 5 in Greater Sudbury, Ont. The event brought together Indigenous leadership, industry, government and regional business leaders.