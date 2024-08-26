Tech giants Liebherr and Fortescue reveal world’s first self-driving electric mining truck

Liebherr and Fortescue are teaming up to develop the world’s first self-driving electric mining truck, signaling a major shift in the industry. Diesel-powered mining trucks […]
By Salima Virani August 26, 2024 At 1:08 pm
A Liebherr T 264 truck. (Image courtesy of Liebherr )

Liebherr and Fortescue are teaming up to develop the world’s first self-driving electric mining truck, signaling a major shift in the industry. Diesel-powered mining trucks are a huge source of carbon emissions, releasing 192 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually. The new electric haul trucks aim to address this problem while maintaining mining efficiency.

The project began last month at Fortescue’s Christmas Creek mine in Western Australia, where four Liebherr T 264 trucks are being converted to autonomous electric models. The companies are also testing electric excavators at the site. The upgrade is expected to cut pollution and enhance safety for workers and nearby communities.

“Our collaborative efforts will be beneficial for not only Fortescue, but all customers who choose to implement Liebherr technology products on their sites,” Liebherr Mining EVP Oliver Weiss said.

The partnership, which started in 2022, aims to build a zero-emission haulage solution. The new system will include an integrated fleet management system and machine guidance, allowing it to operate without human intervention. 

Once the technology is finalized, it will be introduced at all Fortescue mines and made available to Liebherr’s global customers. 

For more details, visit www.Liebherr.com and www.Fortescue.com

