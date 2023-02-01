Teck funds copper for health care innovation at BCIT

By Marilyn Scales February 1, 2023 At 2:06 pm
Teck is funding research into how copper’s antimicrobial properties help stop the spread of disease in high-touch areas. Teck Resources image

Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A and TECK.B; NYSE:TECK) has made a $1.75-million donation towards the new Teck Copper Innovation Hub at the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). Researchers and students at the facility will test the use of antimicrobial copper in a range of health care devices, including prosthetics and orthotics.

Copper has unique antimicrobial properties and is proven to eliminate up to 99.9% of harmful bacteria. This means copper can make such applications safe for both patients and health care professionals. 

The Teck copper hub will be located inside the BCIT Centre for Applied Research and Innovation. New ways that copper can be used to enhance health and safety will be explored using 3D printing among other techniques.

Teck has a formal copper and health program through which it has funded many initiatives across a range of industries and public facilities. One such initiative involves the installation of copper in areas of high-traffic and high-touch such as hospitals, public transit, airports, museums, and post-secondary institutions.

For more about Teck’s copper and health program, visit www.CopperSavesLives.com.

