Teck obtains EA certificate for Highland Valley copper mine life extension

Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A) reported that the B.C. Government has issued an environmental assessment certificate for the proposed Highland Valley copper mine […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff June 17, 2025 At 9:59 pm
Highland Valley Copper Operations
Highland Valley Copper Operations in British Columbia. (Image courtesy of Teck Resources.)

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A) reported that the B.C. Government has issued an environmental assessment certificate for the proposed Highland Valley copper mine life extension project (HVC MLE). Highland Valley Copper Operations is a copper and molybdenum operation located in south-central British Columbia, about 50 km southwest of Kamloops.

Jonathan Price, Teck president and CEO, said: “This positive decision by the Government of B.C. will support extending the life of Canada’s largest copper mine, strengthening the North America critical minerals supply chain and contributing to jobs and economic activity. This is an important step forward that positions the project for a final construction sanction decision in the near term. I want to thank Indigenous Governments and the Province of B.C. for their thoughtful assessment of HVC MLE, and local communities, employees and all stakeholders for their engagement and feedback.”

Teck will soon begin site preparation work and will focus on securing additional required permits, with its board of directors expected to sanction the final construction decision in the third quarter of 2025.

During the construction phase of HVC MLE, the project will create approximately 2,900 jobs. Following construction, Highland Valley Copper’s ongoing operations will maintain around 1,500 direct jobs and will contribute $500 million annually to GDP. The HVC MLE will extend Highland Valley Copper’s operational life to the mid-2040s.

Learn more about Teck at www.Teck.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jun 16 2025 - Jun 18 2025
Global Summit on Environmental Science and Engineering
Jun 21 2025 - Jun 23 2025
World Forum & Expo on Environmental Science & Applications
Jul 07 2025 - Jul 09 2025
Global Summit On 2D Materials and Graphene Technology
Aug 04 2025 - Aug 06 2025
Global Summit on Metallurgical Engineering and Mineral Processing

Related Posts