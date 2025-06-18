Teck obtains EA certificate for Highland Valley copper mine life extension

Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A) reported that the B.C. Government has issued an environmental assessment certificate for the proposed Highland Valley copper mine life extension project (HVC MLE). Highland Valley Copper Operations is a copper and molybdenum operation located in south-central British Columbia, about 50 km southwest of Kamloops.

Jonathan Price, Teck president and CEO, said: “This positive decision by the Government of B.C. will support extending the life of Canada’s largest copper mine, strengthening the North America critical minerals supply chain and contributing to jobs and economic activity. This is an important step forward that positions the project for a final construction sanction decision in the near term. I want to thank Indigenous Governments and the Province of B.C. for their thoughtful assessment of HVC MLE, and local communities, employees and all stakeholders for their engagement and feedback.”

Teck will soon begin site preparation work and will focus on securing additional required permits, with its board of directors expected to sanction the final construction decision in the third quarter of 2025.

During the construction phase of HVC MLE, the project will create approximately 2,900 jobs. Following construction, Highland Valley Copper’s ongoing operations will maintain around 1,500 direct jobs and will contribute $500 million annually to GDP. The HVC MLE will extend Highland Valley Copper’s operational life to the mid-2040s.

Learn more about Teck at www.Teck.com.