Teck, Oldendorff to outfit bulk carrier with rotor sails to cut emissions

Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B; NYSE: TECK) and Oldendorff Carriers GmbH are investing in wind propulsion to cut carbon emission from foreign shipping. The Dietrich Oldendorff, which carries Teck steelmaking coal across the Pacific Ocean, will be outfitted with a Flettner Rotor system by mid-2024.

The Flettner Rotors generate lift from the wind, which is translated into additional thrust, thereby reducing fuel consumption on voyages. The addition of rotors, along with other emission savings measures, is expected to reduce emissions by 55% resulting in an annual reduction of over 17,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions. That is equal to removing 3,500 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the road.

Teck and Oldendorff have been reducing supply chain emissions since 2021. Together their efforts have removed an estimated 115,000 tonnes of CO 2 emissions.

“This innovative agreement to utilize wind power in shipping will reduce the carbon footprint in Teck’s supply chain and help advance the development of green transportation corridors,” said Jonathan Price, president and CEO of Teck. “Teck is collaborating with our customers and suppliers to reduce emissions in our supply chain as part of our climate strategy.”

Flettner Rotors are manufactured by Norsepower. The rotors are build in part with recycled materials from about 342,000 plastic bottles.

Teck’s 2030 climate goals include reducing carbon intensity at all operations by 33%, supporting steelmaking partners in reducing global carbon intensity by 30% and establishing low-emission supply chain corridors. For bulk carriers, the goal is to cut emissions by 40%. Teck plans to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Learn more about Teck’s plan to reach carbon neutrality at www.Teck.com.