Teck on list of Forbes top companies for women

Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B; NYSE: TECK) is on the Forbes list of the World’s Top Companies for Women 2024. The company ranked 61 of the 400 companies considered.

“Being named one of the World’s Top Companies for Women by Forbes reflects our commitment to fostering a workplace that is safe, inclusive and respectful and supports women in building rewarding careers,” said Jonathan Price, president and CEO. “We’re proud of the progress we’re making to increase representation and equity for women at Teck and will continue our work to ensure equitable opportunities for women across our company today and for those who join us in the future.”

The top miner was Rio Tinto (6), followed by Teck (61), then Agnico Eagle Mines (201) and Canadian Natural Resources (265)

The World's Top Companies for Women 2024 were chosen based on independent, anonymous surveys of approximately 100,000 women from 37 countries. Participants were aske – among other questions – if they would recommend their employer to friends or family, and to rate the corporation on both general workplace practices and gender-specific issues including gender pay equity, the management of employee discrimination cases, and whether men and women have the same opportunities for advancement.

Teck was also named to the Forbes World’s Best Employers 2024 list earlier this month and one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp Canada’s Top Employers program for the past seven years.

