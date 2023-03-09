Teck, UBC launch $4 million professorship to speed tailings research and education

The University of British Columbia (UBC) Faculty of Applied Science and Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A and TECK.B; NYSE:TECK) announced on March 6 a $4 million investment into a new professorship focused on enhancing safety and sustainability in mine tailings management. Teck’s $2 million endowment will be matched by UBC to fund a new professor and lab-based tailings research at undergraduate and graduate levels.

The new professor position will be housed within UBC Applied Science’s Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering – a globally recognized leader in research into tailings management.

Working across different disciplines with industry experts and with world-leading consultancies, the appointed professor will build greater capacity to exchange knowledge, new ideas and innovative approaches in the safe and responsible design, operation, and closure of tailings storage facilities.

UBC’s search for an appropriate professor will begin this year. The professorship will also aim to strengthen the pipeline of highly skilled engineers to work in tailings management immediately after graduating. The endowment will also give UBC the resources needed to further education and explore new solutions and technologies in tailings management for generations to come.

“Teck is proud to build on our longstanding partnership with UBC to enhance environmentally and socially responsible resource development through education and research. This investment will help to accelerate innovation in the mining sector, while supporting continued production of the critical materials needed for a modern, low-carbon world,” said CEO Jonathan Price.

Teck has a centra governance program for the management of tailings across all projects. Learn more on the company’s website.