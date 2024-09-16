Tersa Earth Innovations and Wet’suwet’en First Nation form partnership

Tersa Earth Innovations has entered a partnership with Yinka Dene Economic Development Limited Partnership(YLP), representing the Wet’suwet’en First Nation. The agreement aims to advance Tersa Earth’s carbon-neutral mining technologies while promoting economic benefits for the Wet’suwet’en people.

The partnership will combine the Wet’suwet’en’s expertise in land management with Tersa Earth’s mining technology. Wet’suwet’en territory, located west of Burns Lake in British Columbia, holds significant natural resources.

“Tersa Earth deeply respects the Wet’suwet’en people and their invaluable wisdom regarding sustainable land management,” said Tersa Earth CEO Barinder Rasode. “They have a critical role in protecting their territory and ensuring the responsible development of its resources. We are thrilled to work together to develop projects that will advance our TersaClean technology’s readiness and foster economic opportunities that benefit both parties.”

YLP president Reg Ogen expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. “Collaborating with Tersa Earth as they develop new solutions to reduce the environmental impact of mining operations will help us capture the economic benefits that come from the surrounding industry and offer new ways for our people to provide environmental stewardship over our lands,” Ogen said.

The agreement builds on Tersa Earth’s mission to address environmental challenges such as acid rock drainage and metal recovery. Based in Burnaby, B.C., the company focuses on technologies that reduce mining waste and improve environmental standard

For more information, visit www.Tersa.Earth and www.Ydedlp.com.