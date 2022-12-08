The Northern Miner Podcast: Agnico Eagle executive chair Sean Boyd on trust, strategy and M&A at the Canadian Mining Symposium

This week’s podcast features Agnico Eagle Mines executive chair Sean Boyd in an interview with Northern Miner Group president Anthony Vaccaro at the Canadian Mining Symposium […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff December 8, 2022 At 1:52 pm
Agnico Eagle’s executive chair Sean Boyd has been a steady hand at driving the company’s track record of value creation.

This week’s podcast features Agnico Eagle Mines executive chair Sean Boyd in an interview with Northern Miner Group president Anthony Vaccaro at the Canadian Mining Symposium in London, England. Sean explains the philosophy behind Agnico’s ‘slow and steady’ strategy, despite recent acquisitions, as well as the ongoing benefits of maintaining the trust of employees, and how the company has managed to stay in safe jurisdictions.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

