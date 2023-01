This week’s episode features highlights from Alcoa’s Q4 2022 conference call on Jan. 18, 2023. Chief executive officer Roy Harvey explains how high energy costs, China’s closure due to zero covid policy, and weak European demand all combined to create a “challenging year” for the company. Harvey expects results for 2023 to depend largely on China’s re-opening, as the country is the world’s largest consumer of aluminum.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.