The Northern Miner Podcast: Andrée St-Germain on leaving the comfort zone and moving up in the industry at the Mining Legends Speakers Series

This week’s episode features Integra Resources CFO Andrée St-Germain in conversation with Northern Miner Group president Anthony Vaccaro at the Mining Legends Speakers Series in Vancouver. Andrée shares the lessons she’s learned as an executive in the mining industry (“Don’t invest your bonus in mining stocks”), as well as her views on how women can be better mentored in mining, and how moving laterally can be as effective as moving upwards in pursuing a mining career.

