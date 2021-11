This week’s episode features Cameco’s Q3 conference call with president and CEO Tim Gitzel, who describes the fundamentals of uranium as the “best conditions ever.” He also discusses how nuclear energy is essential to reducing greenhouse gases and achieving ‘net zero’ carbon emissions, as well as the latest developments in the company’s multi-year dispute with the Canada Revenue Agency.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

Listen at The Northern Miner.