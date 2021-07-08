The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 246: Why mid-tiers offer the best returns to shareholders, ft Evolution Mining’s Jake Klein

This week’s episode features Evolution Mining executive chairman Jake Klein in discussion with Northern Miner editor-in-chief Trish Saywell at the Global Mining Symposium. Jake explains the benefits of remaining a mid-tier sized company, and how China owns as much as 20% of Africa’s debt, particularly of resource-rich nations. He also discusses the challenges of mining, which he describes as “sweet torture”, as well as the company’s future plans.

Jake Klein is a founder and executive chairman of Evolution Mining Limited. The gold miner was formed in November 2011, and has forged a reputation for reliability and consistency. Through a patient counter-cyclical M&A growth strategy, Evolution has steadily upgraded the quality of its asset portfolio and become Australia’s third-largest ASX-listed gold miner with a market capitalization over $7 billion.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

Listen at The Northern Miner.