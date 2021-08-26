The Northern Miner Podcast: Mining industry ‘fragmented’, Canada to play ‘increasing part’ at Barrick, ft president and CEO Mark Bristow

This week’s episode features Barrick Gold’s Q2 conference call with president and CEO Mark Bristow, who discusses the undeveloped potential of Nevada, the company dividend, the use of electrical vehicles in mines, the increasing importance of Canada as a mining jurisdiction, and the return to Pascua Lama. He also highlights the company’s ESG credentials, new forays into Egypt, and the importance of the copper portfolio.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

Listen at The Northern Miner.