This week’s episode features a preview of the annual AME Roundup conference taking place in Vancouver from Jan. 23-26, 2023, with Association of Mineral Exploration president and CEO Kendra Johnston in conversation with Northern Miner Podcast host Adrian Pocobelli. Kendra discusses the agenda and speakers in this year’s conference, as well as the theme of ‘criticality’ in the context of minerals, people and economics.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.