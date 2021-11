This week’s episode features Fission Uranium president and CEO Ross McElroy in conversation with Northern Miner multimedia producer Henry Lazenby. Ross goes in-depth on the geology of Fission’s Patterson Lake South project in Saskatchewan, which he sees as a key area of future production for the world’s uranium supply. He also discusses the company’s recent capital raise and his future outlook on the PLS project.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

