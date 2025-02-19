Thesis Gold expands mineralization within Toodoggone mining district

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff February 18, 2025 At 10:46 pm
The Ranch gold project camp in B.C.’s Golden Horseshoe. Credit: Thesis Gold.

Thesis Gold (TSXV: TAU; OTCQX: THSGF) announced results for its remaining drill results from its 2024 program at the Ranch area within its Toodoggone mining district. The Lawyers-Ranch project defines a 495 sq.km land package in north-central British Columbia.

The company’s 2024 drill program was strategically designed to advance engineering and environmental baseline studies, both essential to the prefeasibility study (PFS).  Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC and Mining Plus Canada Consulting led the studies.

The PFS remains on track for completion in the fourth quarter of 2025, supporting the environmental assessment (EA) process set to commence later this year. The study will build on the positive results of the 2024 preliminary economic assessment (PEA) which outlined robust project economics.

In parallel, exploration and near-resource drilling continue to highlight the potential for further resource growth at Ranch through new and the expansion and upgrading of ounces outlined in the PEA.

Ewan Webster, President and CEO, commented, "The 2024 drill program played a critical role in positioning us to commence both the PFS and the EA process—key milestones that will drive project development and permitting decisions. Positive results from near-resource exploration have encouraging implications for the potential to expand and upgrade our confidence on the mineral resource defined in the 2024 PEA, which demonstrated strong project economics highlighted by an after-tax NPV (5%) of C$1.28 billion, an IRR of 35.2% and a payback period of 2.0 years. This shows that the Ranch area of the larger project still provides significant potential for resource growth and, in turn, improved project economics."

The 2024 program provided critical geotechnical and hydrogeological data for mine design and permitting while also uncovering additional mineralization potential.

The company’s 2025 drill program will focus on expanding near-resource mineralization and testing high-priority regional epithermal and porphyry targets. Thesis Gold will also be commencing its environmental assessment. It also expects to complete its prefeasibility study in the fourth quarter of this year.

More information is posted on www.ThesisGold.com.

