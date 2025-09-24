Thesis Gold receives Indigenous equity investment to advance Lawyers-Ranch

Thesis Gold (TAU‑TSXV) announced an equity investment by the Kwadacha, Tsay Keh Dene and Takla First Nations.

The First Nations involved subscribed to a non‑brokered private placement of 739,437 common shares at $1.42 each, generating about $1.05 million. The company expects closing on October 25, 2025. On Monday, Thesis Gold shares rose 1.26% ($0.02) to $1.60, trading in a 52‑week range between $1.62 and $0.51.

Thesis Gold is advancing its 100%‑owned Lawyers‑Ranch project in British Columbia’s Toodoggone mining district. The company will use the offering proceeds to push its mineral exploration forward and for general working capital.

“We are honoured to mark this important milestone for the Lawyers-Ranch project alongside the Kwadacha, Tsay Key Dene, and Talkla Nations, each of which brings invaluable knowledge, guidance, and support to our work,” said Thesis Gold President and CEO Ewan Webster. “Thesis is committed to building strong, long-term mutually beneficial relationships with the Nations and to delivering meaningful benefits as the project advances.”

Tsay Keh Dene has partnered with Thesis for several years to move Lawyers‑Ranch from concept toward construction and operation. “The considerable investment by Tsay Keh Dene in Thesis reflects the growing confidence we have in the project and the ability of Thesis’ management team to lead and execute this project,” said Tsay Keh Dene Chief Pierre.

A recent preliminary economic assessment (PEA) shows strong project economics at Lawyers‑Ranch, including a 35.2% after‑tax IRR and an after‑tax NPV5% of $1.28 billion. The company says its 2025 plan includes an expanded exploration and drill program, delivery of a pre‑feasibility study on the combined Lawyers‑Ranch project, and the start of the environmental impact assessment process.

“Through these strategic moves, Thesis Gold intends to elevate the Lawyers-Ranch project to the forefront of global precious metals ventures.”

The project contains an estimated 4.0 million ounces gold‑equivalent (AuEq) in the measured and indicated categories at 1.51 g/t gold-equivalent, plus 727,000 gold equivalent ounces inferred at 1.82 g/t. It also includes significant silver resources—84 million ounces measured and indicated at 31.9 g/t—and forecasts about US$1.48 billion in life‑of‑mine silver revenue.

More information is posted on www.ThesisGold.com.