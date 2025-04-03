Three Canadian mining companies recognized for advancing women in the industry in 2024

In a groundbreaking achievement for advancing gender equality in the mining industry, the Artemis Project announced its top three mining companies in Canada for their exemplary commitment to gender-responsive procurement (GRP) in 2024.

These companies are recognizing and accessing innovative talent through their supply chains, driving diversity and cutting-edge solutions within the industry. Their exceptional leadership in embedding gender equity into procurement policies, building an inclusive supply chain, and creating new opportunities for women-owned businesses sets a powerful example for the entire sector.

The top three companies honoured for their gender-inclusive practices are: Eldorado Gold, New Gold , and Rio Tinto

These companies were selected after an evaluation process based on key criteria, including, the extent of their outreach and partnerships with Artemis Women-Owned Businesses, and the measurable impact of their initiatives in fostering gender equality within their supply chains.

Heather Gamble, CEO of Artemis Project, said, "These companies are setting a powerful example of how the mining industry can tap into innovative, specialized talent while advancing gender equality."

Eldorado Gold actively collaborates with Artemis Women-Owned Businesses through annual delegation meetings, participation in industry panels, senior leadership support, and strategic policy shifts to foster more inclusive sourcing practices. In 2024, Eldorado Gold led the industry with the highest spend on Artemis Women-Owned Businesses, demonstrating its strong commitment to gender-responsive procurement and economic empowerment. By engaging with these Women-Owned Businesses—many of which are typically hard for large companies to find. Eldorado is not only advancing inclusion but also making a smart business decision by tapping into specialized talent and innovative solutions within the supply chain.

Paul Ferneyhough, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Eldorado Gold, commented: "We believe that actively including diverse individuals is essential to unlocking our full potential at Eldorado Gold, and this extends to our procurement and supply chains. We're proud of our partnership with the Artemis Project and how it has enabled us to reach a broader spectrum of Women-Owned Businesses, benefiting both our company and the advancement of women's inclusion in the mining industry."

New Gold demonstrates a strong commitment to gender-responsive procurement by partnering with Artemis Women-Owned Businesses through annual meetings, senior leadership support, and continuous, curated introductions to key opportunities. Their focus on sourcing from Women-Owned Businesses reflects their dedication to fostering diversity, inclusion, and innovation within their supply chain. Recently, they revised their vendor onboarding process to include business ownership by female entrepreneurs, further demonstrating New Gold's commitment to equitable and diverse supplier engagement.

Patrick Godin, New Gold president and CEO, stated: "When we support Women-Owned Businesses, we do so not only to advance gender equity in mining, but to tap into an abundance of skill, talent, and innovation. It is our belief that an inclusive and diverse approach to procurement is an essential component of our success."

Rio Tinto actively engages with Artemis Women-Owned Businesses primarily through innovative programs that advance young female technical leaders in mining. Their ongoing investment in women highlights their commitment to driving diversity, fostering innovation, and promoting sustainable and inclusive practices throughout their organization and promoting sustainable and inclusive practices across their organization.

Sophie Bergeron, managing director of Rio Tinto iron and titanium and diamonds, said: “The Artemis Sponsorship Program is an innovative approach to talent recruitment, development, and retention. Through this initiative, we can attract and support more mining engineers with the skills our operations need—both now and in the future. We are honored to be recognized by Artemis as one of the top three mining companies for our progressive practices and remain committed to working alongside Canada's educational institutions, Women in Mining Canada, and other organizations to drive greater gender diversity in the mining sector."

Artemis Project is committed to promoting best practices in procurement and supply chain management, with a focus on gender equity and sustainability. Its mission is to inspire industries worldwide to adopt gender-responsive policies that drive long-term social and economic benefits.

More information about the Artemis Project is posted on www.ArtemisProject.ca.