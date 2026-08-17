Thunder Gold surges after new drilling at Tower Mountain

Results from TM21-107X 394.1 to 411.1 metres. Credit: Thunder Gold

Thunder Gold (TSXV: TGOL) says new drilling at its Tower Mountain reveals continuous gold mineralization and provides the eastern boundary of the site’s Bench Target. The stock rose to its highest level in 13 years.

Hole TM21-107X intersected 228.5 metres averaging 0.557 grams gold per tonne. This hole is an extension of TM21-107 which terminated in 2021. The new hold targeted a large block of inferred resources from the company’s 2026 mineral resource estimate (MRE), with the objective of upgrading the inferred resource to the indicated resource classification. The extension was drilled 300 metres east of holes TM21-120, TM22-134 and TM22-135 which contain gold grades ranging from 20 to 150 metres averaging between 0.70 to 1.0 grams per tonne of gold.

“Based on the results we are adjusting our infill drill program to follow up on these latest drill hole results and maximize the conversion of inferred resources to the indicated resource classification,” said Wes Hanson, Thunder Gold’s president and CEO.

Shares jumped 9.68% in early trading Monday morning in Toronto, pushing the stock to 17¢ apiece. The stock has been steadily rising since drilling in 2025 cut the best gold hit in half a century, boosting the explorers stock 50% overnight.